Man kills girlfriend after release from custody

John Muyamba

Rundu-A woman died yesterday from injuries she sustained in a savage beating at the hands of her boyfriend, who had just been released from police custody a week earlier for assaulting her.

The incident took place at Likwaterera, 30 kilometres south of Rundu. “This man was just released last week after he was arrested for assaulting the same woman, and it’s like he came back to kill her,” said one mystified villager at the scene. According to villagers the man and the woman had a very heated and physical argument on Wednesday night, which culminated in the man beating the woman. Although the woman’s cries for help were heard by many in the area, no one dared to help and stop the fight as everyone was afraid.

Also, no person attempted to notify the police as the police station is far.

People in the area only realised that the woman had died when she did not emerge from her hut yesterday morning, and after failing in their attempts to wake her up. It was when they made arrangements to alert the police.

The police were called to the crime scene just before lunchtime where they had to pick up the victim’s body and transport it to the Rundu state mortuary. The man was arrested.

When New Era arrived at the scene the police had just loaded the body into their van and were rushing to the mortuary, leaving the crime scene investigators to do their work.

It is expected that the man would make his first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court today [Friday].

About a week ago Kavango East Region reeled in shock after a 32-year-old man took the police to what is termed a secondary crime scene where he allegedly buried his girlfriend after he strangled her at Divundu. He drove with the body for 200km before burying it in Rundu.