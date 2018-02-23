Judgment in Tobie Aupindi case delayed again

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Yesterday the court once again postponed the judgment in the corruption case against Tobias Aupindi and Antonio di Savino. The decision to postpone the matter was made in chambers on grounds that the legal counsel of the two men has travelled overseas consequently resulting in the matter being pushed to March.

Magistrate Helvi Shilemba was expected to deliver judgment yesterday in the fraud case that has been on the judiciary’s court roll for several years. This is yet another set back for the pair that has been expecting the court to pronounce itself in the matter as scheduled.

Aupindi, who was employed as Managing Director for Namibia Wildlife Resorts, stands accused of providing false information to the investigative officer from Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in relation to the payment for the swimming pool that was installed at his residence on 25 Kestrel Street, Hochland Park in Windhoek. Aupindi allegedly informed the investigative officer that he had paid for the installation of the pool in cash.

Aupindi has been standing trial with his Italian business partner Antonio di Savino. The prosecution is accusing Di Savino of paying for the installation of the swimming pool at Aupindi’s residents. It is alleged that Di Savino paid N$50,000 for the swimming pool in exchange for tenders for the refurbishment of NWR resorts in various parts of the country.

Although they denied guilt, the two took the stand for their trial on various charges ranging from corruptly providing false information to an authorised officer to attempting to or defeating the course justice under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The court postponed the matter for judgment to be delivered on March 5-6.