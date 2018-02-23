I have no regrets, only good memories at MAWF – Mutorwa

John Muyamba

Rundu-The newly appointed Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, says he has no regrets but good memories at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry. Mutorwa spent 10 years at the agriculture ministry before his appointment to the works ministry.

“I thank my colleagues too for what we could achieve, both individually and collectively as well as shortcomings that are there to see and evaluate.

“I have no regrets, only good memories at [the ministry],” Mutorwa said.

Mutorwa told this reporter that he intends to scrupulously implement the mandate and mission of the works ministry in line with the ministry’s strategic plan, the Swapo Party manifesto, and the National Development Plan as well as the Harambee Prosperity plan.

When asked about his first impressions of the new ministry and how he plans to work with permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann, with whom he exchanged words through the newspapers not so long ago, before the reshuffle, Mutorwa said: “I have 27 [years of] experience – from 1990 as regional commissioner up to now. It is not about a specific person but about the team. Every member must play his or her part,” Mutorwa said.

In January, Mutorwa blamed the ‘suffering’ of the northern communal farmers on Goeiemann, saying the permanent secretary’s decision led to a delay in the commissioning of work at the abattoirs in Oshakati and Katima Mulilo. Goeiemann had recommended that contractors to do repair work at the two abattoirs be appointed after the works ministry had done its own independent technical evaluation, and not based on evaluation by engineers contracted by the agriculture ministry.