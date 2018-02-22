Trustco Properties unveils serviced land in Ondangwa

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Trustco Properties has confirmed the availability of fully serviced land at the prestigious Ombala Estates, situated in Ondangwa. The individual properties are as large as 597m2 for single residential use with additional expansions allowed for future development.

The estate also boasts land earmarked for light industrial, general residential, business and commercial uses, ensuring growth in the region.

On Saturday, February 24, Trustco Properties will host an open day at Ombala Estates in Ondangwa that will allow potential buyers to view the estate, obtain life cover with Trustco 4 Life and apply for a home loan with Trustco Bank Namibia, all in one setting.

The day will also see a jumping castle for children while developers on site will assist to discuss plans and construction needs.

The event will include representatives of Trustco Properties, Trustco 4 Life and Trustco Bank Namibia assisting with home ownership, from purchasing the land to building a home. First time homeowners are encouraged to take advantage as no deposit will be required for pre-approved clients.

Ombala Estates is centrally situated in Ondangwa, and all erven are next to tarred roads with state-of-the-art water drainage systems, as well as power lines. The erven also have space for future expansion, meaning owners can add a room, bathroom, or garage.

The Ondangwa land was purchased by Trustco Properties in 2011 with the sole aim of alleviating the housing crisis and enticing Namibians to own a home. This development spans 130,103 m2, allowing for an abundance of housing opportunities.

Trustco Properties is a subsidiary of Trustco Group Holdings, and boasts being a powerhouse in the property industry with developments such as Elisenheim Lifestyle Estate, Farm Herboth and Lafrenz Industrial Park.