Swimmers ready to compete in national championships

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Close to 160 local swimmers will take part in the much-anticipated Bank Windhoek Namibian National Swimming Championships, slated for the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek. The four-day event starts today and ends on Sunday, 25 February.

The National Swimming Championships is the highlight of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala season, and an event that swimmers look forward to every season.

“This gala will also serve as the trials for the South African Junior Championships next month. We can expect brilliant times with a lot of personal bests and hopefully national age group records,” said NASU’s spokesperson, Jurie Badenhorst.

Swimmers will compete in the 50-metre swimming pool starting at 17h30 today, with the last five sessions planned for Sunday from 08:30.

Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club Dolphins Swimming Club, Lechwe Swimming Club, Marlins, Namib Swim Academy, Oranjemund Sand Sharks and Swakopmund Swimming Club have all confirmed their participation in this year’s event.

“On behalf of the swimmers and NASU, we would like to say thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible. Without your sponsorship, this would not have been possible,” concluded Badenhorst.