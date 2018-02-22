Oshakati’s observation tower still not operational

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Oshungo yaShakati observation tower in the centre of the Oshakati open market is still not operational, two years after the open market was inaugurated. The open market cost N$90 million, and is named after renowned businessman Frans Indongo. President Hage Geingob inaugurated its opening in March 2016.

At the centre of the market is a 37-metre, 12-storey tower named after one of the surrounding villages. All other blocks at the market are named after indigenous trees. The tower was meant to be leased to private operators, on behalf of the Oshakati Town Council, which owns the market. The tower is incorporated in the architectural design with the purpose of providing the perfect aerial view of Oshakati, and hopes of using the top platform as an eatery or outing place for visitors.

Chief Executive Officer at Oshakati Werner Iita said the tower has not been operational because the council is looking for a suitable candidate to manage the tower on behalf of the council.

Iita said an advert was already placed in November last year, but did unfortunately not attract any prospective investors.

“We will put up new conditions and advertise again next month. We are hopeful that we will get someone this time,” Iita said.

He said in the event the council does not get an investor, the council would opt for other alternatives.

Currently the tower remains closed to the public, as the council is wary that opening it up could result in public injuries and damage liability to the council, as people would try scaling the tower on their own.

“The tower will remain closed for the public until we have someone who will closely monitor all the activities,” said Iita. It was the delay in the fitting of a lift in the tower that initially delayed the opening of the market for some months in 2015 and 2016. The lift eventually arrived from Germany, where it was manufactured.