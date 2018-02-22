NUNW’s N$240m office redevelopment on track

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The long-awaited multi-million dollar offices of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) in Katutura remain on the cards. This is even though the construction of the office complex is not expected to commence for another six months.

Labour Investment Holdings (LIH) Chief Executive Officer Thaddeus Shigwedha said the technical studies for the new building have been completed, which found it is feasible for them to put up a building of such structure. The estimated cost is N$243 million. The proposed nine-storey building will be the largest in Katutura.

“The rezoning to increase the bulk size has been submitted with the council and we already signed pre-tenant agreements which are mostly with corporate companies that do not have offices in Katutura,” he said.

Currently the NUNW offices, and offices of its affiliated union, are located in an NUNW complex in Mungunda Street in Katutura.

LIH is the financial investment arm of the country’s largest trade union federation, NUNW.

New Era reported in 2015 plans by LIH to construct a state-of-the-art building at the NUNW site in Katutura.

At the time, the then LIH CEO, Fillemon Iyambo, said the new building would comprise a hotel, a conference centre to house 800 delegates, and offices that can be rented out. Iyambo had said the new building would be turned into a commercial centre and be self-sufficient.