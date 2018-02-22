Fransfontein to host football tournament

Clemans Miyanicwe

Windhoek-The north-western village of Fransfontein in the Kunene Region will host a ‘Legends Seven-a-Side Football Festival’ from 31st March to 1st April, to be held at the Half Time Sports Bar mini sports field.

“Half Time Sports Bar wants to accommodate over 40 footballers as the youth are part of the Fransfontein Social League, which is played between April to December each year,” said Wandi Hendricks, owner of Half Time Sports Bar.

The Fransfontein social league caters for youth teams from Fransfontein village and includes teams from the Khorixas area. Hendricks funds the league.

He told New Era Sport that N$10 000 has been set aside by his sports bar, while a trophy and medals would be up for the taking.

Winners will received N$5000, runners up will received N$3000 and third place finishers will receive N$1500. The fourth-placed team will take home a consolation prize of N$500 for its efforts.

Teams from outside Kunene Region are also welcome to take part in the event as Frans Frederick Primary School will accommodate visiting teams. In the future, organisers would incorporate netball into the festival.

“Outside teams are much welcome to our village, so do not hesitate to register and be part of the inaugural seven-a-side soccer festival. Teams will not regret being part of this festival,” said Hendricks.

Teams that want to partake in the ‘Legends seven a side soccer festival can contact Hendricks on 0812060046 for registration or further information. Registration closes at 14H00 on 30th March.

Those who might not take stand the scorching head of the Kunene sun would cool off at the Half Time Sport Bar swimming pool, while various DJs will also entertain the crowd.