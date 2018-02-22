Former football stars give back to community

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s former football stars, under the stewardship of 6mo9, will this weekend host a coaching clinic and fun day for underprivileged children. The festivities will take place on Saturday at Augustineum Secondary School in the capital.

This initiative aims to attract approximately 500 children from disadvantaged backgrounds and will see former Brave Warriors stars such as Paulus Shipanga, Lazarus Kaimbi and Mohamed Ouseb, amongst others, taking the participants through the ropes while also dishing out free life tips and advice on how to become a productive citizen.

More importantly, the clinic seeks to concentrate on boosting the morale and self-confidence of young boys and girls and educate them on the importance of social responsibility in their respective communities.

Not everyone is academically inclined, therefore the clinic will give those who are physically developed a chance to shine and display their talent.

The focus is on children who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, however parents in urban areas are free to bring their sons and daughters. There will be a meal served to each child who attends so the public and corporate sectors are encouraged to sponsor a child.

“Let’s all pull together to try and grow confident children who will become responsible adults for the future,” the organisers say.