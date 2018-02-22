Ferrari 488 Pista, the fastest prancing horse car

Staff Reporter

After a successive of names behind the word Ferrari and the number 488, Ferrari is now giving you the latest Ferrari 488, with a new name. It is the Pista. Or to use the correct full name: Ferrari 488 Pista. It is difficult to understand what is so different with this Ferrari 488 Pista, from the 488 GTE, the 488 Challenge and the 488 Spider. Unless, that is, you are a Ferrari person. And if you are, then you will know the 488 GTB was the most powerful model to replace the 458 in 2015, and the 488 GTE and the 488 Challengers are racing track cars, while the 488 Spider is the open top model. You would also know that when comes to speed Ferrari would point you to its three top and best super cars, the 360 Challenger Stradale, the 430 Scuderia and the 458 Speciale. Still reading this? Good. Because it is at this point that we know tell you that the 488 Pista is faster than all the latter best three Ferraris. Yes, it has the V8 engine but the Pista engine can spit out Pista has 530-plus kilowatts of power.

It can dash from zero to 100 km/h in a 2.85 seconds, and reach speed of 200km/h in just 7.6 seconds, where it still has half of the odometer to reach. Top speed is 340 km/h. And if you are wondering, Pista is Italian for track. The 488 Pista will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Indeed the Pista, is the successor to Ferrari’s V8-engined special series – the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale – which have received critical acclaim for their performance and undiluted handling.

“The Ferrari 488 Pista marks a significant step forward from the previous special series in terms of both sporty dynamics and for the level of technological carry- over from racing. The name is, in fact, a direct homage to Ferrari’s unparalleled heritage in motor sports,” the company said.

The 488 Pista’s extensive weight saving solutions, along with engine, vehicle dynamics and aerodynamic developments all derive from Ferrari’s racing cars: the 488 GTE and the 488 Challenge. The result is a car with an uncompromising mission: to offer track-like performance on and off the road, even when in the hands of non-professional drivers.