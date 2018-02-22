Alfa Romeo selects Goodyear’s Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV Ultra-High Performance tyre

Staff Reporter

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be making use of the Goodyear’s Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV Ultra-High Performance tyre as original equipment on the the first SUV from the iconic Italian manufacturer. Matching Alfa Romeo’s tradition of ground-breaking design and state of the art technology, the Stelvio is fitted with the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV in sizes 235/65R17 104W, 235/60R18 103W and 235/55R19 101Y.

All the tyres are marked ‘AR’ to indicate they are approved by Alfa Romeo as original equipment on their vehicles. To deliver a top-class driving experience to Stelvio drivers, Goodyear developed the tyres focusing on ultimate handling performance in all conditions. Active braking technology and a new grip booster compound deliver strong grip for short braking and performance handling on wet and dry roads. A new, lightweight, reinforced construction technology allows for steering precision and durability as well as handling, cornering performance, tread wear and fuel efficiency.

Equipped with the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio can rely on Goodyear’s latest UHP innovative tyres, featuring outstanding technology, and enhancing the sporty driving pleasure and the unique emotions provided by the Alfa Romeo spirit.

“The fact that Alfa Romeo has chosen Goodyear as original equipment for its first SUV confirms our expertise in designing tailor-made tyres for car manufacturers’ new flagship vehicles,” said Nick Harley, Goodyear’s Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA. “To meet the requirements for this eagerly awaited car, we had to deliver a tyre that enables the Stelvio driver to appreciate the benefits of a SUV, as well as to fully enjoy the Alfa Romeo spirit”.