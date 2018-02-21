Zambezi Region faces first flood threats in four years

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The water level of the Zambezi River has reached an alarming level and caused serious concerns that the region might expect heavy floods for the first time in four years. The water level of the Zambezi River stood at 4.10 metres on Monday compared to 2.30 metres at the same date last year.

The river has risen significantly in recent days, and as of February 8 it stood at 2.57m. If the water continues to rise, schools which are normally affected by recurrent floods such as Muzii Combined School, Mpukano Primary School, Namiyundu Primary School and Nankutwe Combined School might not even reach the end of the current school term which is on April 27.

All the schools are currently surrounded by water.

Speaking to New Era the councillor of Kabbe South Constituency John Likando called on community members from the flood-prone areas to be vigilant and start taking precautionary measures.

“The water is rising very fast as it has already reached four metres. I would like to encourage people to start moving their livestock to higher grounds. They should also avoid playing in the water as the water is coming with crocodiles. Just last week a learner at Muzii was injured by a crocodile while they were coming from night study,” said Likando.

Likando also called on teachers to work very hard, because if the water continues to rise lessons might soon be disturbed. “This is the time teachers should work hard if they are not already doing so, because if the water continues to rise they will have to relocate, which in the end will disturb the lessons,” he said.