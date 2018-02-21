Woman arrested for throwing baby in toilet pot

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A 21-year-old woman was arrested for concealment of birth in Okatope after she left her baby in a public toilet.

The incident took place in the afternoon of last Saturday with the discovery made by an 11-year-old girl who told her grandmother.

Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the grandmother then questioned the 21-year-old woman who is in Grade 10. The woman admitted to have terminated her eight months pregnancy.

Shikwambi said it is alleged that on Wednesday, February 14 at 22:00 at Onambugulu village, Onyaanya, the suspect gave birth to a baby girl while family members were sleeping. “She wrapped the foetus in a plastic bag and threw it in a public toilet. She then took her grandmother to the toilet and the body was retrieved,” said Shikwambi. In an unrelated incident, a 28-year-old man is alleged to have raped a 29-year-old woman at the mining town of Rosh Pinah, in //Kharas region. The suspect was arrested.

An 18-year-old man is alleged to have raped a six-year-old girl on Friday evening at Ombili in Windhoek. Shikwambi said the suspect took the victim to an outside shower where he is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with her. The suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man died when the car he was driving overturned and hit a tree where it got stuck and caught fire. The man burned to death. The deceased was identified as Vianda Kaurivi.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 06:00 on the road to Elisenheim village, Brakwater about 5km north of Windhoek. Shikwambi said the vehicle was travelling from south to north on the Elisenheim tarred road.

“At a sharp curve the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the driver who was stuck inside burnt to death,” stated Shikwambi. She said a passenger escaped from the burning vehicle with serious injuries.

In an unrelated incident, police in Windhoek arrested two people, aged 39 and 47 years old, for being in possession of controlled wildlife products in Havana informal settlement after they were found in possession of python meat and its head and a tortoise shell. The value is yet to be determined.