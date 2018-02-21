Unam student allegedly stabs violent attacker over N$20

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A 25-year-old student at the University of Namibia (Unam) has found himself standing accused of murder after he allegedly stabbed to death a teenage boy who became violent after the student failed to give him N$20.

The student is expected to make an appearance in Katutura court today. His name cannot be revealed until after his court appearance.

According to the police, the student stabbed twice to death 19-year-old Fidel Jacob Gaseb, who has been demanding N$20 from him. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Khomasdal. The student, who is in his third year studies towards a diploma in junior primary education at Unam’s Khomasdal campus, had gone to the nearby shops where he encountered the deceased.

According to Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that at the shops the deceased teenager harassed the student over N$20, and had produced a knife with which he became violent after the student indicated he had no N$20 to spare. The deceased is said to have followed the students back to the hostel at the campus, where the student is a resident.

Shikwambi said when the student said he had no money and the teenager became angry and started to harassing the student.

“The scuffle went all the way up to the entrance gate of the campus as the suspect was returning back to the campus and the deceased was still following him and fighting him with a knife in his hand. The deceased’s knife then allegedly fell to the ground and the suspect picked it up and fatally stabbed the deceased twice,” remarked Shikwambi.

She said the student thereafter went to report himself at Katutura police station where he was detained. She added that the student was however taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the scuffle. Meanwhile, fellow students are mobilising each other to show up in number at the court to demand his release.

Unam public relations officer Simon Namesho advised student to make sure they do not put themselves in danger and to not walk alone after their demonstration.