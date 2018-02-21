Unam, IUM students positive about 2018

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-University of Namibia (Unam) and the International University of Management (IUM) kicked off their new academic year last week in the capital, with excited students positive about the new academic year.

In his opening remarks Unam vice-chancellor, Professor Lazarus Hangula, encouraged students to pull up their socks, work hard and make things happen. Students seemed to take the VC’s message positively.

“We need to stay focused and study with a vision,” says Alma Asino, a radiography student at Unam. She adds that this year she looks forward to pass all her modules, learn more about her course and work hard to achieve her goals. Sshe intends to plan ahead and stay focused on her studies.

Uananisa Karongee, doing a bachelor of business administration at Unam, says students have to work harder than the past years, and make things possible in their studies. Karongee plans to spend more time on academic activities believing this will give him good marks at the end of the day.

Johannes Amon, a bachelor of education student at IUM, says he is looking forward to another challenging academic year to push harder, and maintain his clean record.

“I have learned some new ways on how to progress from the previous year, which is working hard, pay more attention and think critically about what happens next.”

Linus Linus, also from IUM, doing business administration, says he is looking forward to the new academic year.

“My intention is always to remember the reason I came to varsity,” says Linus, adding that he will fight to the level that he always dreamed of.

Founder and chair of the governing council of IUM, Dr David Namwandi, encouraged students to read more, not just to pass but to acquire knowledge for themselves.

“As you pursue your studies, I urge you to participate in other activities at IUM, which will help you to broaden your horizon and provide you with soft skills, which are crucial to the world of work,” Namwandi encourages and enlightens simultaneously.