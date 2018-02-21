Talamo Foods expands to drinking yoghurt

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-A relatively new player in the dairy industry is making inroads into a niche market by locally producing cultured (fermented) milk and drinking yoghurt.

Talamo Foods, a food and beverage company owned by husband and wife Erikson and Albertina Malwa, started producing sauces and condiments in 2011 and last year moved into dairy products after identifying a segment of the dairy market they could capitalise on.

After launching their cultured milk product, called Omaotekwa, in September last year, Talamo Foods this week launched four drinking yoghurt flavours, namely Strawberry, Banana, Plain and Sweet. The company also produces clarified butter and according to Eriskson Malwa, the products are being well-received by consumers. Thus far, the products are available at some Spar Supermarkets but the enterprising duo expects more retailers to come on board this year. “So far, our cultured milk (with a recommended retail price of N$35) sells out at all retailers where it is available,” said Erikson.

Talamo Foods, which is based in an SME Incubation Centre in Windhoek, intends to expand its operations this year to increase production and to eventually increase the availability of its products country-wide.

To ensure its products adhere to all health and safety standard, Talamo tests everything they produce. These tests are conducted both inhouse as well as by external laboratories. “We are currently a very small operation but our orders are exceeding our current output. We are in the process of upscaling and we intend penetrating the northern market which I think will dramatically escalate our sales,” said Erikson.

Talamo Foods started with just Erikson and Albertina but now employs five full-time staff and appoints casual workers as and when required.

“Our goal is to penetrate the local sauce and dairy food market and develop within SADC markets for the direct benefit of our brands, organisation, it’s employees, stakeholders and the greater communities serviced by the corporation. Talamo Foods employs the foundational philosophy of faster innovation process that supports our brands in order to achieve continuous success,” Erikson concluded.