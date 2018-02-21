Star For Life awards learners with scholarships

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Star For Life (SFL) has awarded eight former learners from the Star for Life schools with scholarships of N$5,000 each towards registration fees for other schools.

The learners were chosen on the basis that they actively involved and participated in the SFL activities in schools from disadvantaged backgrounds and they also academically performed quite well in their final national exams. SFL is a non-profit organisation based in Namibia, South Africa and Sweden. It was launched in 2007 as a school-based life skills HIV/AIDS prevention programme providing young people with information to motivate them to make informed decisions and help reduce the risk of new HIV infections amongst the youth. SFL uses a holistic approach to address social issues and psychological and educational problems affecting learners.