Naidjala out to outsmart spotless Aussie

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibian professional boxer Imms “Prince” Naidjala and his trainer Joseph Antindi on Monday left the country for Australia ahead of this Saturday’s fight for the combined vacant Commonwealth Bantamweight and WBA Oceania Bantamweight titles.

Naidjala is making the long trip across the Pacific Ocean in search of title glory against Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney, whose twin brother Andrew is also a highly rated pugilist in Australia.

The fight is slated for Saturday, 24th February in Victoria, Australia and Naidjala – who boasts a record of 28 fights, 23 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw – will climb into the ring to confront the undefeated Moloney, who now has 15 fights and 15 straight wins with an impressive knockout record of 12.

Moloney will defend his WBA Oceania title while looking to add the Commonwealth title to his accolades.

“This fight means everything to me because I know I’ve to step up my game to get back to winning ways. I feel my preparation this time has been quite different and feel much more confident,” Naidjala said.

“I would like to thank the MTC Sunshine team for their unwavering support and countless opportunities accorded to me during my entire professional boxing career. I know it is now up to me to make things happen and I promise not to disappoint. Moloney I’m coming for you,” states a confident Naidjala.