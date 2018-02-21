Lüderitz Youth Foundation donates stationery to Grade 12s

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Lüderitz Youth Foundation, in association with Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company, NovaNam and Social Security Commission have donated stationery to Grade 12 learners at the Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School (APSSS).

The foundation donated 120 exam pads, 120 pens, 120 pencils and 120 rulers.

Chairman of Lüderitz Youth Foundation, Esthon Swartz, says as part of the build-up to the annual career day, scheduled for July 2018, the foundation is already taking measures to create a stronger and open relationship with the school in line with their mandate of promoting education and encouraging further studies after school.

The foundation has scheduled a presentation day on March 9 for corporations, institutes of higher learning and vocational training centres (VTCs) to present to the Grade 12 learners various opportunities, entry requirements, application deadlines dates and contact persons.

“This is especially significant for our learners to make sound career choices and be informed by the various industries. We remain active and will continuously that strive for a better future for our youth,” says Swartz.

Companies in town and not contributing to the upliftment of youth and combating social ills are welcome to partner this foundation as it does not work in isolation. Swartz invites all institutions to fulfil their social responsibilities and help make a change in the lives of the youth.

Individuals or institutions wishing to get involved with the foundation’s activities may contact the foundation via email at: luderitzyouth@gmail.com