Contractor rebuilds damaged Omuthiya police headquarters

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Restoration of the Oshikoto Police multi-storied administration block in Omuthiya is underway with the contractor to cover the repair costs.

It was initially reported that the damage to the newly constructed building, which was yet to be occupied, was caused by last month’s storm. However, authorities maintain that poor workmanship was the contributing factor, as the storm ripped off the roof, and walls cracked, damaging the ceiling and causing extensive damage to electrical cables and the air-conditioning system.

“What I can say is the contractor is the one responsible for all the costs to repair the damaged side,” said the police regional commander Commissioner Armas Shivute, who confirmed the new developments and that an inspection team was expected on site before the end of this week.

China Jiangxi International Namibia is the contractor, which is now expected to do the repairs at own costs.

The walls on the second floor have now been demolished and the roof removed.

The facility will house close to 500 staff and is fitted with recreational facilities. It will also include holding cells.