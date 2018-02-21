Change of command at 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Brigadier General Kashindi Eusebius yaKashindi has taken command of the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade at Keetmanshoop as of Monday this week.

He takes over from Brigadier General Epimacus Tshipingana Tshavuka who was appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) in March 2016, and will now take over at 26 Brigade at Grootfontein at the beginning of March. Tshavuka heads into retirement in two months’ time.

Tshavuka, in his departure speech thanked Chief of the Defence Force John Mutwa and Commander of the Land Force Major General (Rtd) Thomas Hamunyela for his promotion and appointment to his post at 12 Brigade.

He however expressed concern at the disparities in promotions in the Namibian Defence Force, whilst at the same time urging the troops to keep faith in that regard.

“Even though not all are elevated, we know Babylon was not built in one day. May I raise my voice with great concern that promotion fever is real and worth listening to, some were not promoted since 2003, the majority being from 2006-2011 and the gap is widening,” Tsavuka said.

The change of command was witnessed by the Minister of Defence Panda ya Ndakolo, and the governors of both Hardap and //Kharas regions. Tshavuka, during the power handover, briefly thanked all women and men of the 12 Motorised Infantry Brigade for the undivided support rendered to him during his tenure, and asked them to render further support to the incoming commander, reminding them to keep the standards of the brigade intact.

“May I ask men and women of the 12 Brigade not to let it down, but rather keep its good reputations high and continue making the positive impact within the ranks and file of the NDF,” he said.

Accepting his new role, YaKashindi thanked Tshavuka for having shaped and maintained the required military standards of the 12 Brigade, and asked members of the force to give him the same or improved support as he takes his new role, saying the challenges of the brigade remain demanding and require collective efforts to address.

He further said he will not make personal promises on what he aims to achieve, but assured everyone that he will do things according to the rules, and that he is ready to lead under command.

“I should state that I will abide to the Namibian Constitution as the supreme law, the Defence Act and its rules and regulations as the supreme guide, while keeping a sober mind that the NDF and army policies, plans and directives are observed and implemented,” he stated.

Defence Minister ya Ndakolo also briefly addressed the defence force members at a luncheon, and he wished both outgoing and incoming GOCs, strength in their future endeavours. He urged members of the force at the 12 Brigade to keep up the good work and ensure that they are prepared for anything when called upon to do so.

“Remember we have a huge responsibility to ensure that 12 Brigade is well and ready to respond to any call to defend Namibia,” he said. – Additional reporting by Nampa.