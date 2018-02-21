Bail for security guard arrested for stealing over N$500,000

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Jonas Simon Mbangu, a security guard who was arrested late last year for stealing more than half a million, was released on bail in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court after the state withdrew its objections.

Mbangu, 41, who had been in police custody since his arrest in August 2017, was granted bail in the amount of N$5,000, with reporting conditions and mandatory appearances in court to be made as scheduled.

Making a brief appearance before magistrate Vanessa Stanley and conducting his own defence, Mbangu was informed that investigations into his case have been concluded.

State prosecutor Rowan van Wyk explained during the proceedings that since the amount in question is in excess of N$500,000 there is a need for Mbangu to make a preliminary plea.

The prosecution is charging Mbangu with a count of theft for allegedly running off with N$556,134. 75 in August 2017. Mbangu was working for a security firm in Otjiwarongo when he ran away with the money that he had collected from various shops in the vicinity of Otjiwarongo for banking purposes. It is alleged that Mbangu failed to deliver the money but instead opted to flee with the cash, which consequently resulted in his arrest when his employer became suspicious of his disappearance.

According to police reports, Mbangu abandoned the company car in Windhoek North and fled with the money in a sedan headed allegedly to the northern parts of the country, before his arrest. Upon his arrest, it is alleged that of all the money that he had run off with that was concealed in three plastic bags, Mbangu only spent N$400.

Mbangu is expected to tender his preliminary plea on March 9 when he makes his compulsory appearance in court as scheduled.