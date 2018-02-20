Nutrifeeds, Namboer offer farmers feeding knowledge

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As prospects for grazing conditions turn bleak in many parts of the country, Nutrifeeds Namibia and Namboer Auctioneers will offer information on small stock feeding at no charge at an information session tomorrow at Namboer pens in Windhoek.

Organisers and presenters Dean van Dyk (Nutrifeeds) and Piet Coetzee (Namboer) say the initiative is to share information freely with the realisation of way below average rainfall this season, making life extremely difficult for producers in the months to come. Knowledge on feeding and preparation programmes are therefore vital.

Van Dyk will explain the importance of preparing ewes for the mating season, as well as the feeding rules for ewes and pregnant ewes and the feeding of weaners which is vital for growth and development. He will also advise farmers on the finer details of preparing rams and ewes for shows in tough times as well as the importance of fodder in preparing animals for auctions and shows.

Coetzee will bring his vast knowledge about the preparation of auction-ready animals and breeding standards. The discussions on small stock feeding will be followed by a keenly-awaited production auction of Piet Coetzee and guest sellers Peter von Wieiligh (20 Boer Goat ewes) and Wouter Moolman (20 Damara ewes) on Thursday at 12:00 at the Namboer pens. Fever amongst buyers is running high after Zirk Coetzee sold a Boer Goat ram for a whopping N$50 000 last week.

Coetzee will bring 15 Boer Goat rams, 10 Van Rooy rams, eight Damara rams, six Veldmaster rams, Nine Van Rooy ewes (commercial) and three Kalahari Red rams of the highest quality to the ring. The Boer Goat rams are all dark red heads, strong and ready to work and that will bring prestige to any Boer Goat stud.

Peter von Wieilligh is well-known for his Boer Goat ewes of superior quality. Three of Coetzee’s Van Rooy rams are still young and will be good breeding material. The other Van Rooy rams will give any commercial Van Rooy herd a boost. Coetzee will offer Veldmaster rams that were at the 2017 Windhoek Show and class winners. They carry massive flesh and are some of the best examples money can buy.

Expect good Kaokoland and Red Damara rams from Coetzee, and 20 of the best Koakoland Damara ewes of Wouter Moolman at the auction. Three of Coetzee’s Kalahari red rams, from his award-winning stud, will also come under the hammer.