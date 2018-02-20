Query: Commissioner-General Hamunyela, if you can’t promote us, at least give us uniforms. Now private security guards look smarter than us and please be honest with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and do away with these recent fake appointments and appoint qualified officers in vacant positions.

Response:

The Department is aware and agrees with the complainant that uniform is indeed a challenge. This is partly attributed to financial constraints and a lack of local suppliers that are able to manufacture the Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) uniform at the required standard and quantity.