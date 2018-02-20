Ex-sports officials back in court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Two former employees of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) made a return to court for their pending fraud case yesterday.

Ivonne Nande, 35, and her co-accused Walter Haseb, 46, are charged with embezzling N$4.9 million from the commission’s coffers.

Making a brief appearance before magistrate Vanessa Stanley in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Nande and Haseb were informed that investigations into their case have not been finalised due to the investigating officer going on maternity leave.

The prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed the pair that certain documentation needed to be attained from the auditors and from local commercial banks, specifically Bank Windhoek and Nedbank. Further, it was stated that with the investigating officer still on leave it would take time for investigations to be finalised.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Haseb, who was employed as the commission’s acting chief administrator, together with former development officer Nande in July for fraudulent activities at the fund, which resulted in the NSC losing close N$4.9 million.

The two who each appeared on bail of N$40,000, pleaded not guilty to a charge of corruptly using an office for gratification and an alternative charge of theft in connection with 30 cheques that were cashed, although they denied any involvement in the missing funds. During their bail application last year, the two started shifting the blame upon each other. According to the internal auditor from the ministry of arts and culture who took the stand during the bail application proceedings, the cheques were written to benefit different sports associations that unfortunately never received the funds.

With the case postponed for further investigations, Haseb and Nande’s defence attorneys Kadhila Amoomo and Vetu Uanivi informed the court it should be a final remand as the state has had ample time to finalise the case, which has been on the court roll since last year.

Magistrate Stanley gave a final remand for further police investigations, postponing the matter to June 26, extending the duo’s bail.