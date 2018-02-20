Agra, Germany offer courses for struggling farmers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Agra Provison and the German Federal Ministry for Cooperation and Development have started highly informative courses this week to assist farmers in the basic principles of farm management and the basics of profitable cattle production, which can make a difference between failure and success.

Namibian livestock farmers are expected to attend in their droves, most of them having suffered tremendous losses in animal numbers and financially due to consecutive droughts since 2013.

With 38 years of experience, course leader Bertus Kruger is regarded by many as a guru in rangeland management and livestock production.

Kruger said this week’s courses aim at ensuring that every farmer is reminded on how to improve on his/her productivity in a sustainable manner. Kruger emphasises that all livelihoods depend on rangeland resources as livestock derive most of their nutritional needs cheaply from the rangeland; and humans derive basic foods from the rangeland. He stresses that farmers are supposed to sustain their rangeland and the consequences of poor rangeland management can be devastating.

Since yesterday to Thursday basic farm management comes under the spotlight in Windhoek, enlightening farmers and future farmers on the basics of financial management, e.g. how to create and follow a business plan and how to create activity lists for each discipline on the farm.

The impact of proper rangeland management, diversification, labour requirements and the importance of record-keeping will also be discussed.

One session will be devoted to MS Excel to prepare cash flow projections and other financial statements. Course participants will prepare a draft business plan as outcome for the training.

For more information and course application forms, send an email to: apvtraining@agra.com.na or call Agra ProVision on: +264 61 290 9208 or SMS farmmanagement and your query to 40404 (N$2.00 per SMS).