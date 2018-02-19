Patty’s Heart Foundation donates N$50,000 worth of clothes

Pinehas Nakaziko

Otjiwarongo-The Patty’s Heart Foundation in conjunction with Jet Mart Store has donated clothes worth N$50,000 to more than 100 vulnerable elders, and people living with HIV/AIDS, in the Otjiwarongo

district.

The two donations were made at the multi-purpose centre and at the Roman Catholic Church in Otjiwarongo on Friday.

Julia Gawases, 67, one of the beneficiaries of the donation, says she felt very happy, grateful and proud for the donation made by the two organisations. She thanked the organizations for helping the elders with some clothes as part of their giving back to the community.

“Let this not be the end for them to continue taking care of us like this. May God bless them whole-heartedly,” says Gawases.

The Patty’s Heart Foundation is owned by Nangula Geingos, and is a community outreach organization that aims to honour the legacy of the late Priscilla ‘Auntie Patty’ ‘Meme Niilonga’ Geingos through food provision, clothing drives and other support initiatives.

Geingos says she decided to give because her mother had a heart of giving to the poor. “This is just a spirit of giving which was started by my late mother ‘Auntie Patty’ and we are just here to share her heart with the community of Otjiwarongo, to honour her,” she says. The foundation’s mandate is to identify the critical needs of existing orphanages and schools serving orphans and vulnerable children, senior citizen homes, shelters and many others, and to then assist them by procuring and delivering the resources they require, thereby strengthening their ability to serve their communities.

Their vision is to expand their services into all 14 regions of the country, establishing soup kitchens, food trucks and community library resource centres in order to meet the needs of vulnerable people.