Orlando Safaris launches locally to deliver the epitome of luxury

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s world-renowned tourism sector received a new entrant last week when Orlando Safaris launched its services locally to domestic and foreign tourists as a safari specialist and tour operator.

The Namibian-owned and operated company offers a full service for arranging and booking safaris throughout the country and utilises its own highly trained staff. Orlando Safaris runs its administration and bookings operations locally from its offices in Windhoek.

Orlando Safaris’ roots are firmly in Namibia where the business began. The inspiration for the business came from an idea on a piece of paper to provide full-service tours and safaris with a ‘naturally exclusive’ flavour. The philosophy of Orlando Safaris comes from the owners’ true love for Namibia, not only to preserve wildlife and natural wonders, but to share them with the rest of the world. Orlando Safaris is named after one of the owners, namely the Namibian born and raised Orlando Haraseb, a gifted tour guide, who has won numerous international accolades and is one of Namibia’s premier birders as well. His love for and knowledge of Namibia, its flora and fauna permeate through the very core of Orlando Safaris.

The company says it has partnered with the best suppliers who share the same level of professionalism, expertise, enthusiasm and drive. Orlando Safaris offers top of the range safari vehicles, which have been specially selected for comfort, safety and reliability. These vehicles have been handcrafted so that every guest has a comfortable window seat, equipped with super deluxe reclining seats (7 seater + driver).

Arno Schultz, general manager of Orlando Safaris, said: “We pride ourselves on having the best guides who are talented, responsible and caring. We believe the guides are key to providing an unforgettable life experience when the clients come on tour with us. We personalize our safaris according to our customers’ tastes and needs. Orlando Safaris combines luxury, style, service, and authenticity to provide a unique and exciting adventure. Our itineraries showcase properties that meet our high standards and expectations in terms of both quality and service.”

Orlando Safaris endeavours to offer competitive prices and deals for its customers, both from Namibia and abroad, however ethics and quality of service and properties will always be leading factors. An essential aspect of the company is to work within an ethical framework. The company places great importance on ensuring that its staff, especially the guides, are well looked

after.