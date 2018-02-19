Negongos make Valentine’s their day

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-“Valentine’s Day is here, me and hubby are that kind of couple that believe each day should be Valentine’s Day, we can’t help but still feel sentimental during this honeymoon stage of our marriage,” say Francina and Goldon Negongo.

The two celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple this year. “This past year of marriage has been filled with adventure, excitement and most importantly love,” they say.

Francina explains that on Valentine’s Day they did not have any specific plans for the day, especially since they typically have a night out every week, but she finds any excuse to dress up for a lovely dinner with her hubby – even if they are just home.