Nampol issues N$9 million worth of summonses

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) issued summonses worth over N$9.5 million to motorists over the festive season. These included driving without licences or with expired licences, unlicensed motor vehicles, driving without safety belts, overloading, use of cellphones while driving, inconsiderate driving and driving unroadworthy vehicles.

According to the just-released Nampol festive season statistics, 9,245 summonses worth N$9,688,050 were issued during the past festive season, which is a reduction in comparison to the 2016/2017 festive season when 12,636 summonses valued at N$13,788,356 were issued.

The statistics indicate that from a total of 3,641 warrants of arrest that were received by Nampol from the courts during the past festive season, only 576 warrants of arrest were executed, which consequently resulted in the arrest of 693 people.

Although a reduction was recorded in road accidents and crime-related incidents, 369 people were arrested as a result of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Statistics further show that 99.9 percent of those arrested while drunk driving were men with only 0.08% being women.

The summonses were issued at 18 road traffic checkpoints across the country where 213,043 vehicles were stopped for inspection.

Nampol’s Inspector-General Lieutenant-General Sebastian Haitota Ndeitunga said “the task of policing is quite challenging, hence the need for concerted efforts involving everyone to do their part to ensure that we live in a safer and secure Namibia”.

