Namibia submits funding proposal to GCF

Absalom Shigwedha

Windhoek-The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF), which is the country’s accredited entity to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has submitted a proposal to the GCF for a project to improve rangeland and ecosystem management in three areas in Kunene region.

EIF’s head of communications and corporate affairs, Lazarus Nafidi, told New Era that the proposal would be tabled at the 18th GCF board meeting to be held next month.

Nafidi explained that the proposal is for US$10 million (about N$125 million) for the implementation of a climate change adaptation project, centered on improving rangeland and ecosystem management practices of small-hold farmers under climate change conditions in Sesfontein, Warmquelle and Fransfontain in Kunene region.

Nafidi said EIF is also the in process of developing another proposal for GCF submission for ecosystem adaptation projects.

“But this one has not yet been submitted for the GCF March board meeting,” said Nafidi.

In September last year, Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta said EIF and the ministry were drafting a new project proposal to be submitted to the GCF and hopefully to be tabled at the GCF’s 8th board meeting.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a funding body established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to which Namibia is a party. The GCF gives funding to developing countries to be used in the fight against climate change, both in adaptation and mitigation activities.