Star of the Week: Roads Authority

Our Star of the Week is the Roads Authority, led by its CEO, Conrad Lutombi, through Namibia recently being awarded as having the best roads in Africa by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The results were released via the WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report for 2017/18, which tracks the performance of approximately 140 countries on 12 pillars of competitiveness, including the Quality of Road Infrastructure Development. The development of road infrastructure is identified as one of the main catalysts for economic development. Namibia tops the list of African countries in the category of road infrastructure development with an impressive score of 5.2 out of 7, above Ecuador, Bahrain, Qatar and Great Britain which all scored 5.1. “This accolade is a re-affirmation of the efforts made by the RA to continue to develop our road infrastructure and to ensure that it is on par with global standards. I would, therefore, like to express our sincere gratitude to our government for the visionary leadership and for continuously availing funds for road infrastructure development,” Lutombi, RA CEO, noted.