NANSO visits Kavango East governor

John Muyamba

Rundu-The Kavango East regional executive, accompanied by the national executives of the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO), last week paid a courtesy visit on Kavango East Regional Governor, Dr Samuel Mbambo, to exchange views on issues concerning the region.

“The purpose of the visit was to introduce the regional executives of the two Kavango regions to the Office of the Governor as well as to form a working relationship with the governor’s office,” said NANSO President Ester Simon.

NANSO has a mandate to promote education development and commitment to the principle of democratic governance, and promote unity among all students across the country as well as guaranteeing to protect the rights of students across the country.

“The Kavango East regional executives for NANSO are determined to have outreach programmes around schools in the region, as well as SRC, TRC and LRC forums. At the same time, they will liaise with the government to contribute to community development, such as health techniques for hygiene, gender-based violence, water crisis in town looking at how it impacts learning and outreach to various communities to discuss poverty-eradication strategies,” said NANSO vice president, Bernhard Kavau.

Mbambo welcomed the delegation and congratulated the NEC for the job well done. He urged NANSO to come up with programmes that can contribute towards community development as well as on ways on how the youth can combat poverty.

“NANSO must position itself to fight that war of hunger. Through agriculture, we can end poverty,” said the Kavango East governor.

Mbambo further told NANSO that corruption and poverty creep in when people are hungry and thus the only way to end that is through indulging in existing programmes to work with our hands apart from education.

“Take note that wealth is between the ears. The brain is important, as what we do with our brain will determine whether we become poor or rich. The door is always open for NANSO to

engage my office,” the governor assured.