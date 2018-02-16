GIPF opens Outapi regional office

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) opened a regional office in Outapi, in the Omusati region, this week. GIPF chairman, Goms Menette, officiated at the event.

“If we are to build lasting confidence in our members and stakeholders, we need to address the challenges they face such as having access to services at their convenience and in the areas they reside. Our goal is therefore geared towards understanding the priorities and needs of our members,” said Menette. He noted that when compared to other regions, the Omusati region stands out as the second highest populated region after Khomas.

“Hence a fund of our size and stature will fail in its mandate if it cannot provide service to our members who are part of the growing population of the Omusati region,” said Menette.

Currently the GIPF has a membership base of over 141, 000 active members and pensioners.

“Part of the GIPF’s corporate strategy places great focus on enhancing service delivery and I am pleased to note that we share the same sentiment when it comes to service delivery as expressed in the mission statement of the Omusati Regional Council, which states that you want to ‘provide quality service in collaboration with stakeholders to improve the living standard for all in the region’,” said Menette.

The new office will operate under the leadership of Ludwig Naunyango, supported by Gelbesia Shipena.