Exciting league action this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-It will be a weekend of exciting action in the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), with league fixtures scheduled for various venues across the country.

While local football fans are eager to swarm stadiums in various towns to cheer for their clubs, local coaches within the country’s topflight league have signalled their intentions and ambitions heading into the second round of the season.



The Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) spoke to various coaches and this is what some had to say: Defending league champions Tigers FC mentor Woody Jacobs, whose charges faces Citizens tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, said his teams are better prepared this time, compared to the first round.

“The time for us to prepare was ample, we worked on a lot of aspects, from physical fitness to tactics. I am looking forward to the start of the second round, as compared to last time around where we were caught with our pants down,” he said.

He added that Tigers fans should expect a better showing compared to the first round, saying he has strengthened the team with new exciting players that he released some players who he feels will not add value to his team.

Fillemon ‘Kaskas’ Angula, the interim coach of Young Chiefs FC from Oshakati did not mince his words saying his team’s main objective is to survive relegation.

“Preparations have gone smoothly. We have brought in four players and lost Bryan Bantam who has relocated to Windhoek. We are aiming to do better than in the first round,” he stated, expressing optimism about survival this season.

George Ochurub of Citizens FC said his team’s preparations have gone well and that they are ready to fight for a top five position by the end of the season.

“We signed five players during the break, two from a lower division and three from outside the country to beef up the squad,” he said.

Maleagi ‘Mali’ Ngarizemo, the coach of Young African FC, said his team was ready for the second half of the season, saying they will be challenging for top honours.

“We have signed players from as far as Ivory Coast and Ghana whose papers we hope will be ready for this weekend’s games,” he added. – Additional reporting by Nampa



Weekend Fixtures



Friday, 16 February

Citizens vs Tigers (Sam Nujoma Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, 17 February

Civics vs Life Fighters (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

Black Africa v Young Chiefs (Sam Nujoma Stadium 19h00)

Unam vs Tura Magic (Unam Sport Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Chief Santos (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Blue Waters vs Mighty Gunners (Kuisebmond Stadium 15h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Rundu Chiefs (Kuisebmond Stadium 17h00)



Sunday, 18 February

Black Africa vs Chief Santos (Sam Nujoma Stadium 15h00)

African Stars vs Life Fighters (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

Young African vs Young Chiefs (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Unam vs Tigers (Unam Sport Stadium 15h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Mighty Gunners (Kuisebmond Stadium 15h00)

Blue Waters vs Rundu Chiefs ((Kuisebmond Stadium 17h00)

