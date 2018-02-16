Arts and culture for sustainable development

Kambarure Kaputu

Arts and culture have proven to be sustainable pillars of many nations’ economies. With the extensive talent that Namibia possesses, there is no doubt that this sector can immensely contribute to the subsequent sustainable development of the land of the brave.

We cherish arts and culture as they lighten our inner lives and enrich our emotional world. They play a pivotal role in our health, wellbeing, society and education, hence the dire need for maximum investment in this historical and above all, creative and substantive sectors.

These sectors are the epitome of Africa’s heritage, from traditional songs and dances to modern music and film, they are a strategic national resource that calls for all Namibians to pitch in and preserve this foundation of the realisation of our identity. Arts and culture bring villages, towns, cities, regions, states and above all, the globe together in realising that out of many we are one and while we breathe we hope, and when we are faced with a challenges, we can respond with the spirit of Ubuntu.

In addition, arts and culture can offer a great chance to achieve economic success through an unwavering relationship with business in order to generate income for Namibian hotels, restaurants and countless other businesses. Cultural Times estimates that the arts and culture industry generates US$250 billion in revenue a year, creating 29.5 million jobs worldwide. Thinking of back home in Namibia, how many jobs and national revenue will they contribute to our economy if we invest in the arts and culture industry?

However, one questions the high ignorance of our people towards arts and culture even at the most important level, the schools. That is the foundation of it all; it is where we can shape our young ones into exploring their talents. Practically, it is not the case as schools no longer give attention to arts and culture and do not appreciate the role that arts and culture can play in our societies. Schools should bring back the so deserving support for the arts and culture as equally major tools in the personal identification of learners’ talents and career prospects.

On 25 September 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” with 17 goals that aims to “transform our world”. In relations to this, the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) “ensures that the role of ‘arts’ and culture is recognized through a majority of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including those focusing on quality education, sustainable cities, the environment, economic growth, sustainable consumption and production patterns, peaceful and inclusive societies, gender equality and food security.”

The onus is on states that believe in sustainable development, including Namibia, to prioritise the arts, in accordance with the SDGs; thereby diversifying the economy. Arts and culture remain who we are and continue to shape our identity, hence, there is no development that can be sustainable without including arts and culture. We should support arts and culture as a

nation.

Kambarure Kaputu is a final year student of media studies and political science at the University of Namibia.