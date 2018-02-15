Ondangwa Airport still unnamed to Ya Toivo

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The renaming of Ondangwa Airport to Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo as directed by President Hage Geingob will take a while as it requires Namibian Airport Company (NAC) and cabinet approval.

Last year at a memorial service for Ya Toivo, Geingob approved the renaming of the airport in honour of the fallen struggle icon.

The revered former Robben Island prisoner died at the age of 92 on June 9 last year, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated Namibian prisoners who was renowned for his humility.

He died of a suspected heart attack at his home in Klein Windhoek.

Geingob’s approval followed a call from the public and politicians including the second president Hifikepunye Pohamba to have the airport renamed after Ya Toivo.

Public relations officer at NAC Nankelo Amupadhi said it is still premature to determine the exact time frame of the renaming.

“It is hard to determine an exact time frame as one cannot determine when these resolutions will be tabled and how long they take to pass at both the board and cabinet level,” said Amupadhi.

Amupadhi did also not give an indication when NAC would make a resolution on the proposed name-change.

Amupadhi added that NAC agreed in principle that it would be an honour to rename the airport after the fallen icon.

“NAC in consultation with stakeholders will look into the renaming of Ondangwa Airport, following the correct procedures,” said Amupadhi. Amupadhi added that the airport would continue to be known as Ondangwa Airport in the meantime.

From a marketing perspective, all future materials will be rebranded to the new name, said Amupadhi.

At the moment NAC cannot really estimate the cost to rebrand as there was no study done to determine the exact amount.