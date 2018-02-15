Nelongo granted bail of N$2,500

Nuusita Ashipala

Ondangwa-The Swapo regional coordinator for Oshana was granted bail of N$2,500 at the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Samuel Nelongo is charged with the theft of a beast worth N$5,000, contrary to initial police reports claiming he had allegedly stolen 30 cattle worth N$200,000.

Magistrate Ilge Rheent granted him bail.

The crime was committed between 2016 and 2017.

Nelongo’s case was postponed to April 9 for further police investigation and to allow the police to obtain additional statements, identification certificates as well as a photo plan.

Nelongo was arrested on Sunday on charges of stock theft in the district of Ondangwa.

State prosecutor Charly Tangeni Nabot Iyambo proposed the court grant Nelongo N$3,000 bail but his legal representative Natasha Ndilula pleaded with the court to reduce the bail to N$2,000. Ndilula from Samuel Legal Practitioners was on instruction from Sisa Namandje.

New Era understands that Nelongo was only found in possession of one head of cattle, however, the owner of the cattle is missing 30 animals.

The police regional commander Commissioner Rauha Amwele on Monday only provided little information on the case, saying too much information would jeopardise their investigation.