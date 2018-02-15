Murder docket referred to PG

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The prosecutor general is set to pronounce herself in the matter of two men who stand accused of intentionally killing Elton Kaxwab on December 27, 2016.

Jentley Hansen, 25, and Michael Kaweti, 27, stand accused of intentionally killing Kaxwab by stabbing him multiple times. The pair took their preliminary plea last week, denying guilt on a charge of murder.

Hansen and his co-accused opted to remain silent and their defence counsels Jan Wessels and Precious Mutali noted they will arrange their own witnesses to testify in favour of the accused.

The accused having made their preliminary pleas, the state referred the matter to the prosecutor general to decide whether the two should be prosecuted or not, where they should stand trial and what charges should they face, should they stand trial.

The prosecution says the men unlawfully and intentionally had a direct intent to kill Kaxwab on the said date due to the multiple stab wounds inflicted all over Kaxwab’s body.

It is alleged that Hansen, his co-accused Kaweti and Kaxwab were involved in an argument with resulted in a tussle. It is further alleged that before Kaxwab’s body was discovered covered in stab wounds the trio were hanging out at gambling house in Karsh Street in Katutura.

Kaxwab’s corpse was discovered with multiple stab wounds in Karsh Street in Katutura, Windhoek on December 27, 2016.

Kaxwab died as a result of those stab wounds that caused him to bleed excessively.

Hansen and his co accused are expected to make a return in court for the prosecutor general’s decision on April 27. Hansen and Kaweti’s bail of N$3,000 each was extended until their next court appearance as scheduled.

Magistrate Brand van Platzen presided over the matter with Tatelo Lusepani Lusepani prosecuting.