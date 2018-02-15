Meatco to appoint new CEO soon

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Namibia’s meat production company Meatco that has been without a CEO since last year is set to appoint its new chief by the end of March, its chairperson Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun has revealed.

Speaking to New Era on the sidelines of the sending-off of former Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry John Mutorwa in the capital yesterday, Namundjebo-Tilahun said the company last year appointed a human resource consultant and the process of appointing the CEO is ongoing.

“We should have a new CEO by the end of next month – I can assure you that the process is free, fair and transparent,” she said briefly.

Namundjebo-Tilahun refused to divulge who the favourite candidate might be to take over at the meat production company.

Last week Meatco announced in a statement that it has appointed Jannie Breytenbach as the new acting CEO.

Breytenbach replaces Ingo Schneider who was acting in that position since the suspension of Advocate Vekuii Rukoro in May last year.

The board in May last year sent Rukoro on forced leave pending an investigation over allegations of conflict of interest by being the Ovaherero paramount chief while he was the CEO.

Rukoro then through his lawyer Jeff Tjitemisa threatened to take Meatco to court for defamation, but Meatco later agreed to pay Rukoro N$3 million to avoid being dragged to court for defamation of character.