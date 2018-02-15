Man accused of killing ex-lover denied bail

John Muyamba

Rundu-Castro Domingo, 32, the man who allegedly killed and buried his girlfriend, 26-year-old Cecilia Murotwa, made a routine appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Domingo was arrested on Sunday and is said to have confessed to the police on Monday that he secretly buried his girlfriend in a shallow grave. After he had strangled her at Divundu, and after driving with her corpse for a distance of 200km, he buried her in Rundu.

Domingo appeared on two serious charges, a charge of murder read with Provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and a charge of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

Other reasons for denying him bail was that investigations are still at a preliminary stage and that it would not be in the public’s interest, as well as the administration of justice, for him to be granted bail. His case was consequently postponed to May 14 to allow him time to acquire legal representation of his choice due to the gravity of the charges he faces.

Domingo appeared before Rundu magistrate Barry Mufana while public prosecutor Steven Haradoeb represented the state in the matter. The couple had apparently ended their relationship and the suspect could not accept they had broken up.