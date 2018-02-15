Harley-Davidson rides into 2018 with new bikes and a give-away

Donna Collins

Since the dealership opened its doors just over a year ago, Harley- Davidson Windhoek is moving and shaking into one of the strongest motorcycle brands in the country, with 2018 geared to leave its competition trailing in its dust.

Certainly, if their growth and sales, in this short time, are anything to go by, and it seems that anyone who wants to be someone, is getting all kitted out and riding out of the showroom on a Harley these days.

Coupled with this, the year has started off with a bang, with a Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 give-away, to the value of N$138 000. The bike was handed over to a lucky draw winner last Saturday at the showroom, making this the second Harley-Davidson give-away in the past few months.

The ‘mean machine’ was the grand prize of an SMS competition run by Brockmann&Kriess Namibia in conjunction with KWV brands which was also present. Lucky winner Hannes Esterhuizen made his life-time dream come true out of nine other finalists, and was the man who landed the coded fob which fired the engine of his brand new Iron 883.

The New Era spoke to Guilliaume Kruger (general manager Harley-Davidson Windhoek), who said excitedly that the range of new 2018 Harley-Davidson models have arrived, and the showroom is stocked with the best and the latest models.

He said the bikes at the showroom range from the entry level Street 750 (on special for N$ 90, 000.00), the Street Rod (on special for N$ 100, 000.00), to the top-of-the-range Softail Fat Boy 114, selling for N$ 300, 900.00, plus the larger touring models, all of which sport new features and advanced technology.

He further explained that they have unpacked some of the most incredible Harley-Davidson accessories and clothing ranges, which appeal to anyone and everyone, even if you don’t own a Harley.

“Of the new 2018 models, we have just sold a stunning Street Glide 115 Anniversary Special which is a pricey machine, and the only one in Namibia, in fact one of just four in Africa,” gushed Kruger adding that the others models are also flying out the door.

“The Harley-Davidson brand is going strong in Namibia, and we have had an absolutely fabulous January and February, with our team looking forward to another successful year.”

Kruger also mentioned, that Harley-Davidson Windhoek kick started the year with a social gathering at the dealership, which saw the growing club members of the H.O.G (Harley Owners Group) Namibia gathered and networking with new prospective members.

One huge benefit is that Harley-Davidson Windhoek offered all new Harley owners a free first year membership for H.O.G Namibia, to assist in growing our family of riders. As part of the busy H.O.G 2018 calendar, last weekend’s Omaruru trip for the first Harley games was huge fun and will be followed by many more events for Harley riders, such as the upcoming ‘ThunderDay’ being held in Tsumeb.