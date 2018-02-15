Change of command at Naval calling station

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Admiral Junior Grade Nehemia Zeka Shikongo of the Namibian Navy praised the outgoing Commander Elia Ndiyaamena for performing his duties with diligence and leading those under his command in an exemplary manner.

Shikongo was speaking during the change of command ceremony at the naval calling station in Lüderitz yesterday, when Ndiyaamena transferred back to the naval base at Walvis Bay following his appointment as sailors wing commander at the Naval Training School as from today.

Ndiyaamena was appointed as commander of the Naval Calling Station Lüderitz on June 22 2016, the position he held until yesterday.

Shikongo said the appointment left a vacuum necessitating the appointment of Natangwe Hekandjo as commanding officer of the Naval Calling Station Lüderitz as of today.

Shikongo said Hekandjo was appointed in 2009 as marine logistics officer and marine company commander from 2011 to 2012. In 2013, Hekandjo was appointed as marine personnel officer, a post he held until yesterday.

Shikongo said in all his appointments, Hekandjo performed his duty with zeal and diligence, and that he displayed his duties in an exemplary manner to those under him.

Admiral Shikongo stated that being in command is not just a privilege and prestige, it comes with challenges, responsibility and accountability. Therefore, he reminded him that he has a burden on his shoulders that requires perseverance and self-control.

To the outgoing Commander Ndiyaamena, Shikongo wished him well in his new assignment.