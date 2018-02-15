Amutenya, Gaborone United resolve salary dispute

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Former Namibia Premiership reigning champions Tigers FC versatile defender Kennedy Amutenya, who was a few weeks ago reportedly threatening to sever ties with his Botswana club Gaborone United FC, has had a change of heart and will now remain with the club.

According to media reports in neighbouring Botswana, an exasperated Amutenya requested United to release him from his contract due to unpaid wages. But he however changed his mind after meeting with the club’s financier and businessman Nicolas Zakhem, who through his company ZAC Construction, promised to settle the player’s outstanding monies.

A Botswana football site KillerPass also reported that Gaborone United earlier this year had issued a statement denying any bad blood between the club and the hard-tackling Namibian fullback.

As reported, the statement reads as follows: “Gaborone United wishes to deny juvenile reports that our player Kennedy Amutenya has resigned. While we would ordinarily not respond to all innuendos and rumour, it is important that our supporters understand that the club has communication channels and protocol, which should be the official information center. Amutenya is contracted to the club for 3 years and is fully committed to his contractual obligations. United has not received any official complaint from the player. He (Amutenya) is an international, a professional who if grieved, would definitely know that he plays football under FIFA and BFA rules. Above that, GU has a code of conduct for all its players and staff which should guide him accordingly,” reads the statement. – Additional info: KillerPass