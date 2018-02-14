Youth appeals for book donations

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

To promote pass rates and a reading culture amongst future professionals in the Epukiro constituency, a youth, Dr Ngungaa Hangara, is pleading with fellow residents of Epukiro and beyond to kindly donate books to the schools’ libraries in the constituency which are in dire need of reading materials.

The books can either be in English, Afrikaans or Otjiherero (new or old). Everyone’s contribution will make a great impact in the lives of learners at Epukiro Post 3 Junior Secondary School (EP3 JSS), Goeie Hoop Primary Schoo (GPS), Omuhaturua Primary School (OPS) and Morukutu Primary School (MPS) who are the future professionals of the beloved Land of the Brave.

Donations of any kind towards these schools will be highly appreciated.

Please call 0812550448 or 0811660098 for collections.