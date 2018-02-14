Woman kills childhood friend

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

The mother of a 22-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed yesterday early morning by her childhood friend in Okuryangava, says she is praying for the suspect whom she has known since childhood.

When the police arrested the suspect, the mother of the victim, Maartjie Haragaes asked the police

if she could hug the 25-year-old suspect but the police refused.

Haragaes then gave her a thumbs up.

Haragaes’ daughter Denise Willemse known as Tauti who died on the spot, had been friends with the suspect (name withheld) since childhood and their homes are across each other in Onyati, Okuryangava.

Haragaes said the two played together since childhood and had meals at each other’s houses. “It’s the devil, something went wrong there,” she remarked.

According to Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi a quarrel erupted between the two friends at around 01h54. “The victim later left and went into her room. The suspect followed her by jumping over the boundary wall and stabbed her with a knife on the left side of the chest. The victim died instantly,” stated Shikwambi who added the cause and nature of the quarrel is not yet known.

Haragaes told New Era yesterday that after the incident the suspect repeatedly asked for forgiveness.

“Maartjie sorry tog,” the suspect repeatedly told Haragaes while holding her hand.

“She (suspect) also called my sister and narrated what she did and apologised. She kept on saying Tauti is dead,” stated Haragaes who also said she does not know what the cause of the argument was.

When New Era arrived at the victim’s house, the suspect’s family had also gathered at the house where the mourning is taking place.

Haragaes said she and the suspect’s mother have been friends for 27 years, and when they got children, Willemse and the suspect, also became friends.

“It was a beautiful friendship but apparently they were arguing. Friends do that and make up the following day. I feel pity about the suspect who is in jail. I will keep on praying for her. I feel pain for losing my daughter but God will bring peace in my heart,” said Haragaes in the company of the suspect’s family. A family member Verivi Katjiuanjo who stood in for the suspect’s mother who is currently at the village after burying her husband, said the two families have a long standing friendship built over the years, and have always regarded each other as brothers and sisters.

“Whenever I visit my sister, they will be there. So we thought we should come and hold hands. We love each other so much and didn’t expect this to happen,” said Katjiuanjo.