Home National Video: Travel for good reason, President advises MPs NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Travel for good reason, President advises MPs February 14, 201800 tweet Travel for good reason, President advises MPs at the 6th Parliament yesterday. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here five × = five #WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 27.5 ° C 28 ° 27 ° 37% 1.5kmh 40%Thu 30 °Fri 30 °Sat 30 °Sun 29 °Mon 30 ° #TRENDINGMTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali... January 29, 2018Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017The overlooked potential of rural spaces and consumers February 6, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Load more 36,354FollowersFollow16,791FollowersFollow