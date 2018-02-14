Six drowning incidents recorded

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

Two toddlers aged one and two drowned in a well after they were left unattended on Friday at Ondangwa. The incident happened at Onakatambilili at 15h00. The deceased have been identified as, Godfrey Babatunde Shimwele (1), and Brakias Nadhipite Soondaha Nanyemba (2).

Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the toddlers played unattended in the vicinity of the well that claimed their lives.

However, Shikwambi said the circumstances surrounding the drowning of the toddlers are being investigated to determine if there was any negligence. Shikwambi extended a cautionary message to parents saying there is plenty of water during this season and children should not be left unattended to.

“We urge the Namibian society to be careful and not to underestimate flooding rivers, water ponds, wells and every place surrounded by water. In light of that, as the Namibian Police Force we want to reiterate on safety and caution around water,” stated Shikwambi.

She said safety measures must be applied especially when crossing water by car or by foot because one might be swept away and drown. “We cannot afford to lose more lives due to negligence,” remarked Shikwambi.

In another matter, a nine-year-old boy drowned on Friday in a lake at Onaame village, Anamulenge constituency in Omusati region. The deceased has been identified as Alweendo Martinus Kamakela.

“It is alleged that the deceased drowned in the lake while trying to catch fish. No foul play is suspected,” said Shikwambi.

Police in Windhoek have opened a drowning case, after a 12-year-old pupil from Mandume Primary School in Katutura drowned while attempting to swim in a riverbed behind the northern industrial area in Eros.

The deceased was identified as Innocent Shishiiveni Shimbundje. He was in the company of five other learners from the same school at the time of the incident.

A 50-year-old man’s body was discovered in water by his granddaughter a day after he left home to go to a cuca-shop.

Shikwambi said the deceased, Veikolina Frans Tutaleni drowned on Saturday morning at Okantonge village in Onayena area. Tutaleni left home to go to the shop but failed to return. “His body was found in the water the next day by his 12-year-old granddaughter,” stated Shikwambi.