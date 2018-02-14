FNB Namibia hits N$1 million cash-back payout in January

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

“We have hit over N$1 million cash-back rewards to our valued customers,” said Ryno Holland-Muter, FNB Rewards Manager, adding: “We only launched this reward programme in November 2017 and in a mere three months we have been privileged to reward our customers with cash back exceeding N$ 1 million.”

Customers of FNB Namibia have started taking advantage of the reward system by doing everyday things like purchasing airtime on Cellphone Banking, Online Banking or using the Banking App; filling up with fuel with an FNB Credit Card and spending with a debit or credit card.

“We have seen an uptake of these functions and are ecstatic about it as it means our customers are embracing digital channels even more,” said Ryno.

Anna-Lora Campbell says she was surprised with the money that she already received in her savings account. “I guess

I have met some of the seven goals and I also used my credit card a lot over the festive season. The money came in very handy in January and I urge everyone to use their credit card for fuel purchases and swipe for your purchases.”

The reward programme is applicable to all FNB customers who have a qualifying and active lifestyle account and whose accounts are in good standing. There are seven possible goals that customers can aspire to in order to reach the next reward level. These are: going digital on all statements, using the FNB App regularly, transacting with their FNB Debit and Credit Card; growing their savings balance, having an Investment Account, a personal loan and/or a home loan.