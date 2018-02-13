Swapo coordinator arrested for stock theft

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The police are providing little information, keeping everything under wraps, about the arrest of Swapo regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo on allegations of stock theft.

The Regional Commander of Oshana Commissioner Rauha Amwele confirmed the arrest but said she was not at liberty to dwell much on the case as it will jeopardise police investigations.

“He was arrested yesterday (Sunday) and he is still in custody,” Amwele confirmed, adding that Nelongo was arrested within the region on Sunday while he was transporting cattle.

“The investigation is still continuing to verify all the nitty-gritties and then he will be charged and taken to court, probably by tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Amwele.

Amwele could not provide the location where Nelongo was arrested or the value of the cattle on grounds that investigations are still at a preliminary stage.

However, police sources alleged that Nelongo stole 30 cattle valued at N$200,000 of which only one cattle was recovered.

Nelongo took over as the Swapo Regional Coordinator from Erastus Kapolo at the party’s elective congress in June last year.

Before he was elected as the Oshana coordinator, he served as the party’s regional coordinator at Uukwiyuusona.